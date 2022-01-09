WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. The actor has recently shared a list of pictures with Huma Qureshi and hints about their upcoming project.

In the picture shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen standing with Huma Qureshi as they make some goofy poses. Huma Qureshi has sported a bright green co-ord set. She has sported a flared crop top and a multiple-layered slit skirt. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue denim. He captioned, “Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together? The first ten winners will get a chance to come and watch #thekapilsharmashow live and will like the correct answers.”

Kapil’s hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base.

Reportedly, The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

