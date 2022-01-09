WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the third season of his comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with an addition of new crew members

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 12:04
WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition after his stint in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. The actor has recently shared a list of pictures with Huma Qureshi and hints about their upcoming project.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Not Kapil Sharma but THIS actor is trending as The Kapil Sharma Show's new season promo launches

In the picture shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen standing with Huma Qureshi as they make some goofy poses. Huma Qureshi has sported a bright green co-ord set. She has sported a flared crop top and a multiple-layered slit skirt. Kapil Sharma looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue denim. He captioned, “Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together? The first ten winners will get a chance to come and watch #thekapilsharmashow live and will like the correct answers.”

Also Read: Unbelievable! From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh check out the whopping fees charged by your favorite comedians per episode

Kapil’s hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performance received never-ending applause from the audience, and they gained a loyal fan base.

Reportedly, The Kapil Sharma Show has begun shooting for the show, and the first guest to make a grand appearance in the new season will be Akshay Kumar. The star will be appearing on the show to promote his upcoming film Cuttputtli and will be accompanied by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Huma Qureshi Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu Firangi Cuttputtli Promotions Akshay Kumar Rakul Preet TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 12:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“My lips started turning blue” Celesti Bairagey shares her experience on shooting water sequences at zero degrees
MUMBAI : Ever since Starplus's highly anticipated show 'Rajjo' has been released, it is garnering immense love from the...
Heartbreaking! Mayavi Maling actor Harshad Arora breaks his silence over breakup with girlfriend Aparna Kumar
MUMBAI:  Actors Harshad Arora and Aparna Kumar have parted ways after being in a relationship for over four years. The...
WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry....
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at beau Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Drama queen Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani recently made the headlines when they were both...
Anupamaa: Storm Alert! Kinjal and Paritosh’s marital life faces a storm
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”
MUMBAI:  Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Latest Video