Woah! This Major actor will not be returning for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3! Find out who?

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 19:04
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back, Yes, you read that right. Ram and Priya are going to be back for season 3.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to kickstart the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 from tomorrow?

While the news of the show going off air had made the fans very sad, what they did not know was that solely because of the power of the fans, Disha and Nakuul would be back on the show.

It was still uncles whether or not, the original season 2 cast, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Abhinav Kapoor, and Alefia Kapadia will return for season 3 or not.

But we have gotten an update that a major cast member won’t be returning for season 3, and that is noneother than Shubhavi Choksey, the amazing Nandini Kapoor won’t be returning to the show.

While there has been no confirmation a source has also disclosed that Abhinav Kapoor will also not be returning to the show.

And it makes sense because reports suggest that this will be Ram and Priya's new adventure, and there will be a whole new cast and only Nakuul and Disha will be the OGs.

We gave you the update that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 will be back on 24th May, at 8 pm.

But it will only add to the charm of the show if they do, and fans can’t wait to see what new Avatar will Nakuul and Disha be seen in.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 getting an EXTENSION, shares about his plans after wrapping up the shoot and much more

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Niti Taylor Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Leenesh Maatto Shubhavi Choksey TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 19:04

