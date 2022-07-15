WOAH! Mohit and Omi Kaka are all set to save Sai and Virat in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers.

Currently, Virat is chasing robbers who have looted a bank and they are finding a place which is crowded and packed with people where they can keep people as hostages and can save themselves from the police. So the robbers attack the same hospital where there is Sai, Pakhi and Bhavani. Virat reaches the hospital but the robbers have already taken people as hostages, and in the same hospital we have Jagtap who killed Samrat (Virat's Brother). We can see Sai's courageousness in the hospital, how she deals with the robbers and also with Jagtap.

Now, the boys' Omi Kaka and Mohit have reached the hospital to save their Sai and Virat with the commissioner but will they be able to save them in time. Check out the bts:

What will happen next in the show?

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com