Woah! Rahul Vaidya pours love on his friends Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin while cherishing the moments from his unforgettable Bigg Boss 14 journey

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya, a renowned singer, took part in the controversial Bigg Boss Season 14 reality show. One of the season's biggest highlights was Rahul's unexpected proposal to his ladylove, Disha Parmar, during his time on the reality show. His friendship with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and a few other competitors was also clearly visible.

As Bigg Boss Season 17 draws up to its grand finale, Rahul Vaidya reminisced about his time on Bigg Boss 14. Rahul showed love for his close friends and reflected on his path. He posted a video of his journey, which Bigg Boss 14 showed him when he placed in the top five. This video also features his priceless moments with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant. Rahul shared this video and wrote, "I am proud of my journey in the show! Love you @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin @SAW_Rakhi."

Aly Goni responded to Rahul Vaidya's tweet a few hours later with the words "Loveeee u bro (heart emoticon)."

Loveeee u bro https://t.co/oRBGv4y2cL — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 24, 2024

Rahul Vaidya has a long history of involvement in the entertainment industry. Among the shows he has appeared in are Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, and Indian Idol 1. His time on Bigg Boss 14 helped him become well-known. Rahul gained a lot of fans after releasing a number of successful music videos.

The tale of Rahul Vaidya's love is a real tale. On National Television on her birthday, the singer proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar, winning hearts in the meanwhile. Before deciding to tie the knot, they dated for over two years. Following their lavish July 16, 2021 wedding, Disha and Rahul made their pregnancy public on May 19, taking to social media. Navya is the name Rahul and Disha's newborn daughter, who was born on September 20, 2023.

