WOAH! Rohit Shetty’s SPECIAL GIFT for Tejasswi Prakash during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on Colors TV with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the tenth season of show. The concept of the reality presentation this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are the students.

The show is riding high on success and was recently in the news for Rohit Shetty losing his cool over contestant Tejasswi Prakash in previous week. Also, the show is faring extremely well on the BARC charts. KKK10 has the who’s who of the entertainment industry namely Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvlkar, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Balraj Syal amongst others.

Tejasswi and Rohit’s bond has been the highlight of the show. In the upcoming episodes, Rohit Shetty will gift something special to Tejasswi which she will not be happy receiving.

Rohit will ask Tejasswi to take care of an abandoned species of rats for a day. Tejasswi will be scared to follow mentor’s Rohit’s order. She will be seen struggling hard as she takes care of the animal in spite of being scared.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.