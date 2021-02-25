WOAH! Is Salman Khan bearing the finances of Rakhi Sawant mother's cancer treatment?

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant recently grabbed the headline for her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house and the actress was one of the finalists of the show.

She left the final race with Rs. 14 lakhs as she was in need of money. In the Bigg Boss house, we had seen how Rakhi’s mother was serious and she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Time and again she mentioned on the show that she is in need of money to do treatment for her mother as she is suffering from cancer.

Post, her exit from the Bigg Boss house, Rakhi shared a photo of her mother and said that to pray for her well-being and that she has begun her treatment for cancer.

(ALSO READ: Aww! Aly requests Rahul on his birthday to make him a chacha soon, and this is what the singer replied! )

On that post, Rakhi received a lot of support from fans and celebrities who said that they are praying for her wellbeing.

As per media reports, Salman Khan has come forward and as offered help to Rakhi, where he will be taking care of all the expenses of the treatment of Rakhi’s mother so that she is left with some money in the future.

Though there is no confirmation about the same, there could be a possibility that Salman Khan might be helping her considering that he offers help to people who are in need of money

Well, Salman is known for helping people especially when it comes to someone's health, even his organization Being Human is known for that.

In the past even actress Dia Mirza had said how Salman had helped with the treatment of her mother when she was diagnosed with cancer.

In spite of going through so much pain and sadness, Rakhi kept entertaining in Bigg Boss!

Kudos! To this strong girl!

We all wish Rakhi’s mother a speedy recovery!

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 14: Rakhi Sawant speaks about her special bond with Salman Khan )