Woah! From a series of luxury cars to staggering net worth, a sneak peek into television actress and influencer, Jannat Zubair's lavish lifestyle

Jannat who made her Bollywood debut in the film, Hichki, has worked in television shows Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kaagaz Kora, Phulwa

MUMBAI: Popular television actress and social media influencer, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, commonly known as Jannat Zubair, never skips a chance to be in the headlines. From her sartorial choices, fashion quotient, and expensive handbags to luxury cars, Jannat is one of the most followed young actresses in the Indian television industry by a distance.

Apart from being one of the most stylish actresses, Jannat Zubair is also quite popular among the crowd for being an avid car lover. The actress is the proud owner of the famous high-end car, Jaguar XJ. The actress brought this car for the whopping sum of Rs. 1.31 Crores.

Jannat owns Audi Q7. If reports are to be believed, the actress spent an estimated sum of Rs. 80 lakhs to get her hands on the steering of this German speedster.

Jannat Zubair is often spotted in the popular Ford Endeavour, which is famous for its off-road capabilities. Talking about Jannat's gigantic car, it features a spacious cabin, comfy seats, and a rear-wheel-drive system. The price of Jannat's car is somewhere around Rs. 19 lakhs to 23 lakhs.

Jannat Zubair has so many brand endorsements in her kitty and future projects under big production houses, her name is soon going to be on everyone's lips. As of now, Jannat's net worth is reportedly around the sum of Rs. 7.12 crores.

Jannat made her Bollywood debut in the film, Hichki, alongside Rani Mukerji. In 2022, she participated in the iconic reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and it sky-rocketed her popularity across the nation.

Over the years, Jannat had worked in numerous television shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kaagaz Kora, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and Tu Aashiqui.

