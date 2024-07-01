Woah! Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh Critiques Animal: 'Extremely Toxic Character Allowed to Get Away'

In a recent interview, Vineeta Singh from Shark Tank shares her perspective on the film Animal, criticizing the portrayal of toxic protagonists who escape consequences.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 21:15
Vineeta

MUMBAI: The controversial film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stirred discussions around the portrayal of dark themes and the consequences for negative protagonists. Vineeta Singh, renowned for her appearance on Shark Tank India, shared her thoughts on the film and drew parallels with another Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh, in a recent podcast interview.

Vineeta, the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, expressed her general support for exploring dark themes in cinema but highlighted a significant concern she had with both Animal and Kabir Singh. In the interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she pointed out that her major quibble was the lack of adequate punishment for the toxic protagonists in the end.

"While art is art, and fictional characters are created in films, the real problem with both these films, Kabir Singh and Animal, is that the toxic protagonists get away with it in the end," Vineeta remarked. In the Indian context, she emphasized the audience's need for closure, citing the cultural influence of narratives where 'bad guys' traditionally face consequences for their actions.

Also Read: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh shares an inspirational post on what keeps her motivated on tough days, check it out

 

Vineeta elaborated on this point, stating, "In India, we need that closure, we need to see the karma. We’ve grown up on the Mahabharata, this is what we believe in. Unfortunately, both these movies allow their extremely negative characters to get away with it."

She drew a distinction between Indian and Hollywood audiences, noting that nuanced open endings might work in Hollywood, but in India, the audience prefers seeing characters face the repercussions of their actions.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, has faced criticism for his films' portrayal of toxic masculinity and has been vocal in defending his work against detractors. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, has achieved significant box office success but sparked debates about its thematic content.

Vineeta's critique adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding the portrayal of characters with morally ambiguous traits in Indian cinema, highlighting the audience's cultural expectations regarding the outcomes for such characters.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recent triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mama didn’t quit”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: The Indian Express 

    
 

Animal Vineeta Singh Shark Tank Kabir Singh Sandeep Reddy Vanga Toxic Characters Indian cinema Consequences Bollywood Critique Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Blockbuster TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Heartfelt! Rohit Shetty opens up about his struggling tale of taking Mumbai local at five in the morning to reach school; Says ‘My dad passed away...my mom did not have money’
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has spoken out about how he encountered problems at an early age and fought hard to...
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about THIS reason for his breakup with Mahira Sharma; Says ‘Saab acha tha’
MUMBAI: No Bigg Boss fan can forget the memorable season 13. It received the greatest TRP numbers while also greatly...
Oh No! The Tragic Tale of Meena Shorey: A Bollywood Actress Who Married Five Times, Yet Faced Solitude and Poverty
MUMBAI: In the annals of Bollywood, where love stories often find their fairy-tale endings, there exists the...
Woah! The Archies fame Vedang Raina wants to change this about rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, read more
MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are supposed to be one of the new lovebirds of Bollywood. The Archies co-stars...
Did You Know! Not Sonam Kapoor, but Deepika Padukone Was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Initial Choice Opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya
MUMBAI: The Bollywood debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya is well-known, but...
Woah! Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh Critiques Animal: 'Extremely Toxic Character Allowed to Get Away'
MUMBAI: The controversial film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stirred discussions around the portrayal of...
Recent Stories
Rohit Shetty
Heartfelt! Rohit Shetty opens up about his struggling tale of taking Mumbai local at five in the morning to reach school; Says ‘My dad passed away...my mom did not have money’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras Chhabra
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about THIS reason for his breakup with Mahira Sharma; Says ‘Saab acha tha’
Ishita
Oh No! Ishita Dutta opens up on her struggles of having a colic baby, “I still couldn't take away the pain”
Rubina Dilaik
Must Read! Rubina Dilaik opens up about life's transformations after welcoming twins Edhaa and Jeeva; Says ‘Maa banne ke baad zindagi itna zyada badal…’
Bharti
What! Bharti Singh opens up about revealing her pregnancy news to her family after four months due to THIS reason; Here’s why?
Angelina
What! Is Angelina Jolie quitting Hollywood? This could be the reason why
Orry
Must Read! Orry, Shehnaaz Gill, Uorfi Javed, and Elvish Yadav: New-age Newsmakers in the Year of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dominance