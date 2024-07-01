Woah! Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh Critiques Animal: 'Extremely Toxic Character Allowed to Get Away'

MUMBAI: The controversial film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has stirred discussions around the portrayal of dark themes and the consequences for negative protagonists. Vineeta Singh, renowned for her appearance on Shark Tank India, shared her thoughts on the film and drew parallels with another Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh, in a recent podcast interview.

Vineeta, the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, expressed her general support for exploring dark themes in cinema but highlighted a significant concern she had with both Animal and Kabir Singh. In the interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she pointed out that her major quibble was the lack of adequate punishment for the toxic protagonists in the end.

"While art is art, and fictional characters are created in films, the real problem with both these films, Kabir Singh and Animal, is that the toxic protagonists get away with it in the end," Vineeta remarked. In the Indian context, she emphasized the audience's need for closure, citing the cultural influence of narratives where 'bad guys' traditionally face consequences for their actions.

Also Read: Wow! Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh shares an inspirational post on what keeps her motivated on tough days, check it out

Vineeta elaborated on this point, stating, "In India, we need that closure, we need to see the karma. We’ve grown up on the Mahabharata, this is what we believe in. Unfortunately, both these movies allow their extremely negative characters to get away with it."

She drew a distinction between Indian and Hollywood audiences, noting that nuanced open endings might work in Hollywood, but in India, the audience prefers seeing characters face the repercussions of their actions.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, has faced criticism for his films' portrayal of toxic masculinity and has been vocal in defending his work against detractors. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, has achieved significant box office success but sparked debates about its thematic content.

Vineeta's critique adds to the ongoing discussions surrounding the portrayal of characters with morally ambiguous traits in Indian cinema, highlighting the audience's cultural expectations regarding the outcomes for such characters.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recent triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mama didn’t quit”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express



