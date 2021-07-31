WOAH! Shehnaaz Gill FINALLY reveals if she will do a film with Siddharth Shukla; read on

MUMBAI: Actress Shehnaaz Gill is busy carving her niche in the entertainment industry. Shehnaaz, who won the hearts of many with her cute antics on Bigg Boss 13 has now garnered a massive fan base surrounding her. Amidst all that, at an award event, Shehnaaz won the ‘Promising Fresh Face’ award. While Shehnaaz is climbing the success ladder, her chemistry with fellow BB contestant and winner Sidharth Shukla is much appreciated and loved. In an interview recently, Sana was questioned about the possibilities of her featuring in a film opposite Sidharth Shukla.



Shehnaaz Gill revealed if she will do a film with Sidharth Shukla. The actress said, “Aap duaein dete raho, kya pata ho jaye. Aur achi baat hain, humne itna kuch sikhaya, ikhate jo rahe, humara jo logon ko, chemistry jo hi, woh ek reality thi aur ek pure rishta tha, aur woh humesha rahega. (You give us your blessings; you never know it might happen. And the good thing is, we have taught each other so much, lived together, the bond between us and the chemistry that was there, that was a reality and a pure relationship, and it will remain with us).”

Shehnaaz Gill added, “And dusri baat ke movies and all dekhte hain. Acha kuch milega toh karenge, Humhare type ka, agar hum dono ko suit karega toh. Baki tum wait karte jao aur hum dono ko pyaar karte jao, usse bhi aur humhein bhi.” The actress mentioned she is on a lookout for films. She said that if anything good comes around, which suits Sidharth Shukla and her equation, then they might do it. Sana further asked her fans to continue showering love on Sidharth and her too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz has featured in the music video titled Bhula Dunga with Sidharth. They have featured in several other music videos too. Sana, on the other hand, has a film with Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. She recently turned producer for a music video too.

