Woah! THIS Sirf Tum fame to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

MUMBAI: Seems a long wait is over as the makers of Sony SAB sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah found a new Dayaben. If reports are to be believed then Kajal Pisal who was last seen in Colors’ Sirf Tum is considered for the role of Dayaben originally played by Disha Vakani.

A few names have done the rounds in the past few months like Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan. However, nothing was confirmed. Sources say that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are now considering Kajal for the role.

However, no such confirmation has still come from the actress and the makers too. But a source was quoted saying as, "If Kajal gets finalised, she will have to start shooting tentatively from next month."

Since, Disha Vakani took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, the makers of the show have been waiting for the return of Dayaben on the show. However, it didn't happen and more recently, Disha had her second baby too. The production house has had no choice but to look for a replacement for Disha.

Kajal has been part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the past. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a new face play the popular Dayaben.

Credit: ETimes