Woah! THIS Sirf Tum fame to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

Kajal Pisal who was last seen in Sirf Tum has been part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 15:54
Woah! THIS Sirf Tum fame to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

MUMBAI: Seems a long wait is over as the makers of Sony SAB sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah found a new Dayaben. If reports are to be believed then Kajal Pisal who was last seen in Colors’ Sirf Tum is considered for the role of Dayaben originally played by Disha Vakani.

Also Read: Kajal Pisal speaks out against homophobia: Everyone has the right to live life as they wish

A few names have done the rounds in the past few months like Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan. However, nothing was confirmed. Sources say that the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are now considering Kajal for the role.

However, no such confirmation has still come from the actress and the makers too. But a source was quoted saying as, "If Kajal gets finalised, she will have to start shooting tentatively from next month."

Also Read:  Fans question Kajal Pisal on playing mother to an actor almost her age

Since, Disha Vakani took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017, the makers of the show have been waiting for the return of Dayaben on the show. However, it didn't happen and more recently, Disha had her second baby too. The production house has had no choice but to look for a replacement for Disha.

Kajal has been part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Naagin 5 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in the past. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a new face play the popular Dayaben.

Keep reading tellychakkar.com for such spicy and interesting updates from the telly world.

 

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Disha Vakani Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Sirf Tum Kajal Pisal Asit Modi Dilip Joshi Shailesh Lodha Raj Anakdat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 15:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Woah! Ginni and Aditya join hands against Sam
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2- Oh No! Ram and Priya engage in a war of words
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Pihu and Ram have...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey- Heartbreaking! Major rift between Gungun and Anubhav
MUMBAI:  Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is gearing up for new twists and turns and the story is just going to intensify ahead....
Audience Verdict! Bhagya Lakshmi’s current track has become monotonous; netizens demand makers for some intimacy and romance between Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Oh No! Huge conflict between Indu and Ritesh
MUMBAI :Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! This is how host Rohit Shetty welcomed back Pratik Sehajpal as a wild card entry
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception
Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Bobby Deol’s wife for her rude behavior at singer Carla Dennis’ wedding reception
Latest Video