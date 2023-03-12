Woah! Take a peek into Anupam Mittal's daughter, Alyssa impressive birthday bash, check out the pictures

MUMBAI : The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has been living in a marital bliss with an actress-model, Anchal Kumar since 2013. They are blessed with a cute daughter, whom they lovingly named Alyssa.

Being avid social media users, Anupam and his wife, Anchal keep giving an insight into their love-filled lives. Now, as their daughter turned a year older, they hosted a grand birthday party and shared a few glimpses, which radiated pure happiness.

Taking to their respective IG handles, Anupam Mittal and his wife, Anchal Kumar collaboratively shared an array of pictures from their daughter, Alyssa's 6th birthday bash. For the birthday bash, the baby girl looked like a princess in a white dress.

Moreover, while Anupam opted for a pink-hued t-shirt paired with black pants and a pair of goggles, Anchal, on the other hand, stunned in a floral printed midi dress. In some of the glimpses shared by Anupam and Anchal, their daughter was seen cutting a pink and teal-hued candy-loaded drip cake.

The two-tiered drip cake was decorated with buttercream frosting, lots of sprinkles, candies and lollipops, and it looked simply delicious.

The other glimpses from Alyssa's 6th birthday bash featured many games. For the unversed, Alyssa's loving parents, Anupam and Anchal hosted her birthday bash in a gaming zone.

Thus, Alyssa along with all her little friends, were seen enjoying various games, including horse riding, video gaming and more. Moreover, Alyssa was also seen posing with her parents and other guests present over there. Sharing the picture, Anupam and Anchal wrote"

"Happy happy 6th to our lovebug!!"

After becoming a mother in 2015, Anchal Kumar took a long break from her modelling career to take care of her daughter, Alyssa, during her growing years. It was a big decision for the actress-cum-model.

Now, after some years of break from modelling, Anchal has resumed her glamourous career, and in an interview with ETimes TV, she talked about the same. Anchal revealed that she had taken a break from work to focus on her baby girl's upbringing.

She then admitted that the sole reason behind her complete return to work was because her daughter, Alyssa is now a grown-up kid and doesn’t require the level of care a toddler needs.

The doting mommy also recalled her mother's example and revealed how she was also a working woman, and had managed both kids and work simultaneously.

A happy birthday to Alyssa!

