Woah! Take a peek into Anupam Mittal's daughter, Alyssa impressive birthday bash, check out the pictures

The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has been living in a marital bliss with an actress-model, Anchal Kumar since 2013. They are blessed with a cute daughter, whom they lovingly named Alyssa.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 20:30
ANUPAM

MUMBAI : The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has been living in a marital bliss with an actress-model, Anchal Kumar since 2013. They are blessed with a cute daughter, whom they lovingly named Alyssa. 

Also read - Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'

Being avid social media users, Anupam and his wife, Anchal keep giving an insight into their love-filled lives. Now, as their daughter turned a year older, they hosted a grand birthday party and shared a few glimpses, which radiated pure happiness.

Taking to their respective IG handles, Anupam Mittal and his wife, Anchal Kumar collaboratively shared an array of pictures from their daughter, Alyssa's 6th birthday bash. For the birthday bash, the baby girl looked like a princess in a white dress. 

Moreover, while Anupam opted for a pink-hued t-shirt paired with black pants and a pair of goggles, Anchal, on the other hand, stunned in a floral printed midi dress. In some of the glimpses shared by Anupam and Anchal, their daughter was seen cutting a pink and teal-hued candy-loaded drip cake. 

The two-tiered drip cake was decorated with buttercream frosting, lots of sprinkles, candies and lollipops, and it looked simply delicious.

The other glimpses from Alyssa's 6th birthday bash featured many games. For the unversed, Alyssa's loving parents, Anupam and Anchal hosted her birthday bash in a gaming zone. 

Thus, Alyssa along with all her little friends, were seen enjoying various games, including horse riding, video gaming and more. Moreover, Alyssa was also seen posing with her parents and other guests present over there. Sharing the picture, Anupam and Anchal wrote"

"Happy happy 6th to our lovebug!!"

After becoming a mother in 2015, Anchal Kumar took a long break from her modelling career to take care of her daughter, Alyssa, during her growing years. It was a big decision for the actress-cum-model. 

Now, after some years of break from modelling, Anchal has resumed her glamourous career, and in an interview with ETimes TV, she talked about the same. Anchal revealed that she had taken a break from work to focus on her baby girl's upbringing. 

She then admitted that the sole reason behind her complete return to work was because her daughter, Alyssa is now a grown-up kid and doesn’t require the level of care a toddler needs. 

Also read - What! Anupam Mittal rubbishes claims of Shark Tank India being scripted says “you are just pissed off because you couldn’t extract money”

The doting mommy also recalled her mother's example and revealed how she was also a working woman, and had managed both kids and work simultaneously.

A happy birthday to Alyssa!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Shaadis 

 

 
 

 
 

Anupam Mittal Shark Tank India Alyssa Anchal Kumar Bollywood shaadi.com Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra accuses ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri of filling his mother's mind with negativity
MUMBAI: In a recent podcast interview, Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra spoke at length about the show and her mother being...
Woah! Take a peek into Anupam Mittal's daughter, Alyssa impressive birthday bash, check out the pictures
MUMBAI : The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has been living in a marital bliss with an actress-model,...
Startling! Karishma Sawant talks about her bond with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' post her exit; Says ‘Mai itna friendly nahi ho pai…’
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai no longer features Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, or Harshad Chopda. The crowd...
What! Divyanka Tripathi reveals how Vivek Dahiya was sceptical about taking up Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been providing a lot of entertainment to fans. The show recently witnessed its first...
OMG! Vishal Jethwa reveals he fumbled during his dialogue delivery with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, read more
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller Tiger 3. The film also...
Recent Stories
Vishal
OMG! Vishal Jethwa reveals he fumbled during his dialogue delivery with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras
What! Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra accuses ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri of filling his mother's mind with negativity
Karishma Sawant
Startling! Karishma Sawant talks about her bond with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' post her exit; Says ‘Mai itna friendly nahi ho pai…’
Divyanka
What! Divyanka Tripathi reveals how Vivek Dahiya was sceptical about taking up Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11
Salman
Wow! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares about his life after the show; Expressed wish to work with Salman Khan
Taylor
OMG! Taylor Swift's publicist rubbishes reports of the singer's secret marriage with ex Joe Alwyn
Dinesh
Oh no! CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy suffers heart attack, health is critical