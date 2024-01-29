Woah! Vikas Khanna opens up about his new, inspiring fitness goals, take a look

MUMBAI: Recently, Vikas Khanna’s shirtless picture of himself went viral in the virtual world, with social media users appreciating his fitness level at the age of 52. The chef and filmmaker admits getting such attention is overwhelming, saying he is just getting back on the track to introduce holistic health in his life.

“The attention that I get for shirtless pictures is good and interesting. Sometimes it is good and sometimes I feel some days people take them too seriously. I am a very simple man living a simple life, who is trying to change his fitness regime. I am not into weights, but more into exercise, cycling and swimming. That is what I want to show through the pictures that I post on social media,” Khanna tells us.

The 52-year-old adds, “I want to inspire my generation to pay attention to their health. I don’t have a ripped body as people mention in the comment section. I know I am not Hrithik Roshan, but I am inspired by Hrithik and Shah Rukh Khan”.

Here, the chef reveals how he got inspired to focus on his health.

“I’m 52 and a lot of people stop taking care of themselves at this age. I have seen health issues from a very close eye, which is why I am conscious about it. I keep targets… I know that I’ve abused my body with such crazy working hours and travel. Working in kitchen is a very battered position where, day and night you’re standing on your feet,” he says, adding, “I have always been a fitness guys, but I found it a challenge to manage it in the last few years because of my sister, work, travel, books, pandemic”.

“I was losing track of health, fitness and mental stability. I was stressed. So, I took this step instead of just going through the route of medication,” he adds.

He wraps by urging people to “focus on health and fitness”. “It should be the first priority for everyone,” he ends.

