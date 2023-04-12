MasterChef India : Kya Baat HaI! Vikas Khanna celebrates twenty three years of shifting to the USA; shares highlights of his achievement and pictures with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

MUMBAI : Vikas Khanna is one of the most renowned and celebrated chefs in India and globally.

He began his career where he worked for the Taj Hotels, Oberoi group, Welcome group, and Leela Group of Hotels.

Khanna had worked at Salaam Bombay and The Café at the Rubin Museum of Art in New York before he joined Junoon, an upscale Indian restaurant in Flatiron district of Manhattan.

Junnon was awarded a Michelin star by the Michelin Guide for six consecutive years since 2011.

The ace chef is also into production where he has produced a documentary series named Holy Kitchen.

His documentary Kitchens of Gratitude was featured at Marche du Film at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

The Chef is also quite active on social media where he keeps sharing about his whereabouts to his fans and well – wishers.

He took to social media and shared a memory of how he completes 23 years since he moved to the USA.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares how Masterchef Vikas Khanna “made her day”, take a look

He shared some pictures and memories from his time when he was in the USA, and captioned it saying it was one of the difficult decisions he had to take. Leaving everything that was mine and familiar to start all over again.

He also mentioned some of the highlights of his life from his times in the USA which are mentioned below.

1. Selling food on the streets of NY.

2. Cooking at James Beard with my sister Radha behind me.

3. Radha’s Graduation from FIT.

4. Cooking for 4 American Presidents.

5. Working with Gordon Ramsay.

6. Working with my mentor-friend Eric Ripert

7. Serving more than 80 Million Meals from NY during pandemic.

8. Launching 41 books with the most varied subjects.

9. Winning a Michelin Star

10. Standing applause for THE LAST COLOR at United Nations Headquarters.

He also shared a series of pictures where one can see him selling food on the streets of New York, also the time he met Barack Obama and: Michelle Obama and his special moments with his mother.

Well, today Vikas has come a long way in his career and has become a renowned chef.

He is also the judge of the number one cooking reality show “MasterChef India”

There is no doubt that Vikas has made us proud globally and taken the Indian cuisine to places.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MasterChef India Season 8 : Wow! Chef Vikas Khanna gives a glimpse of how he along with his co – judges Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra celebrate Navratri with Falguni Pathak and Divya Khosala



