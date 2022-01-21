WOAH - Why this ‘aansu card’? You are losing by choice… don’t try to act like a bechari if you are not playing the game: Rakhi Sawant LASHES OUT at Tejasswi Prakash!

MUMBAI: From the time Rakhi Sawant has entered Bigg Boss 15, the dynamics of people inside the house have changed. Rakhi is playing well for herself by establishing strategies where she is pitching friends opposite each other.

Now amid a task, Rakhi Sawant keeps telling everyone to continue play the game and not give up. Karan and Rajiv Adatia also tell her not to give up as one more round is left. Tejasswi tells that everyone has played fair and though she knows who is targeting whom and how the game is being played, she doesn’t want to play any card. She says, “I am done with this sh*t.”

Rakhi comes and tells, “Nothing is going to happen if you cry. If you want to play the game and go and tear their bags. What will happen if you cry? Why this ‘aansu card’. Why are you crying? You are losing by choice so don’t cry then. Don’t try to act like a bechari if you are not playing the game.”

When Tejasswi explains why she doesn’t want to play, Rakhi is heard saying in the background, “She is playing the women card.”

Rajiv retaliates telling Rakhi not to loosely use ‘women card’ for Tejasswi. Pratik defends Rakhi saying that she is just joking and using all the card words lightly.

