Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?

We see that Sayuri is once again trapped with Vikrant and she tries to reach out to Kanha but in vain. She tries to fool Vikrant with fake romance and now Vikrant won’t let go off her.
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab and airs on Star Bharat. People really love the chemistry between the lead stars.

The show has been high on drama for quite some time now.

Kanha tries there but fails to get to Sayuri and now hands over the hard drive to the police, in hopes of finding something. On the other hand, Vikrant learns that Kanha was there and Sayuri sees no hope and decides to end her life.

Will Sayuri go through with it?

What happens now?

