Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Sayuri to try and end her life?

MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab and airs on Star Bharat. People really love the chemistry between the lead stars.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Kanha brings Sayuri home; Rashmi unhappy

The show has been high on drama for quite some time now.

We see that Sayuri is once again trapped with Vikrant and she tries to reach out to Kanha but in vain. She tries to fool Vikrant with fake romance and now Vikrant won’t let go off her.

Kanha tries there but fails to get to Sayuri and now hands over the hard drive to the police, in hopes of finding something. On the other hand, Vikrant learns that Kanha was there and Sayuri sees no hope and decides to end her life.

Will Sayuri go through with it?

What happens now?

Also read:Meet Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Sayuri aka Hiba Nawab’s little Admirer here

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Credits: Serial Gossip

Disclaimer: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.