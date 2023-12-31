Wow! Ali Merchant reveals his plans for New Year's with wife Andleeb Zaidi

Actor and DJ Ali Merchant will be in Hyderabad on New Year, but it’s for work. “I am going to Hyderabad for a show as I am also a DJ. I am hoping that it’s as good as it’s was last year. All my shows were sold out,” he tells us.
MUMBAI: Actor and DJ Ali Merchant will be in Hyderabad on New Year, but it’s for work. “I am going to Hyderabad for a show as I am also a DJ. I am hoping that it’s as good as it’s was last year. All my shows were sold out,” he tells us.

Talking about his love for music, Merchant says, “My continuous efforts of knowing about latest music, sounds and than inventing and producing new edits and mashups since 8 years now and made my shows so popular. Audiences who have attended those events are aware of it and word of mouth has helped me in having sold out show always.” Merchant performed in Kolkata on Christmas eve, followed by a show in Goa on Christmas Night.

On New Year’s eve, he will be with his wife and has ensured that he makes it extra special for her despite the work commitments. “My wife Andleeb (Zaidi) will come to Hyderabad with me as we want to step into the new year together. I also have plans with her and will be doing something special on stage for her,” says Merchant, but refuses to share the details about it as for now. “Then it won’t be a surprise,” he adds.

But Merchant does not shy away from expressing love for Zaidi. “Life has become more beautiful ever since I got married to my dream girl and I wanna do all the cute things for her, which people like to do in their teens,” he shares.

About how the year went by, Merchant says, he has spent a lot of time working on himself as it was needed. “I have worked a lot on self change. I have spent time in understanding every human emotion and upgrading with lots of wisdom and self awareness on little and important things in life. And that has helped me in evolving and being the best version of myself. which will be seen in 2024 in the projects I am coming up with as an actor along with my alter-ego - djing and music,” says Merchant.

