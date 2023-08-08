Wow! Anjali Arora gifts her father a brand new car; calls it “Daughter’s Gift”

Anjali has now made her father proud by gifting him a brand new car. She posted a video of unveiling the car with her father
Anjali Arora

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora started off as an Instagram influencer but she got major recognition after her participation in the ALT Balaji reality show Lock Upp. Anjali gained fame mainly for her cute yet hot looks and the controversies related to her and Munawar Faruqui. Anjali has a massive fan following on social media and they adore her every post and reel.

Anjali has now made her father proud by gifting him a brand new car. She posted a video of unveiling the car with her father and captioned it, “A Daughter’s Gift to her Father”

Check out the videos here;

Anjali rose to fame after dancing to the tunes of the song ‘Kachcha Badam”. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of around 12.5 million. She was last seen in Lock Upp 2 hosted by Kangana Ranaut. She often stuns her fans with outfits and looks at events and on social media.

