wow! Ankita Bahuguna shares fun pictures as she has a reunion with her cast members of THIS show

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. The show has taken a leap and some new cast members like Rohit Chandel, Priyanshi Yadav, among others have taken center stage.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas plan to distract Shweta, Krish gets caught

Actress Ankita Bahuguna, who was part of show and played the role of Shweta has a huge fan following. Although she played a negative role in the show, she was loved for her performance. She has now shared sweet glimpses as the Pandya Store cast members had a reunion. We can see actors like Rajani Gupta, Simran Budharup, among others in the frame and they seem to have had a fun time together.

Check out her stories here;

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s stories? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Pandya Store’s Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna is upset for This reason, find out what happened

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.



