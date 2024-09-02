wow! Ankita Bahuguna shares fun pictures as she has a reunion with her cast members of THIS show

The show has taken a leap and some new cast members like Rohit Chandel, Priyanshi Yadav, among others have taken center stage.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 15:34
MUMBAI : Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. The show has taken a leap and some new cast members like Rohit Chandel, Priyanshi Yadav, among others have taken center stage.

Actress Ankita Bahuguna, who was part of show and played the role of Shweta has a huge fan following. Although she played a negative role in the show, she was loved for her performance. She has now shared sweet glimpses as the Pandya Store cast members had a reunion. We can see actors like Rajani Gupta, Simran Budharup, among others in the frame and they seem to have had a fun time together.

Check out her stories here;

What are your thoughts on Ankita’s stories? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.


 

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 15:34

