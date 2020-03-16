Wow! Anuj left lovestruck looking at Anupamaa's new look

Anupamaa knows the value of money and she wants to get the Shah family out of trouble
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:22
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

As we have seen, Maan will be enjoying their honeymoon phase. Anuj has gifted her an amazing outfit. Though Anupmaa feels uneasy wearing the outfit, she still wears it and our dear Anuj, simply can't take eyes off her.! Take a look at this video. 

Check out the video  

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anupamaa knows the value of money and she wants to get the Shah family out of trouble. On the other hand, Barkha has not seen hardship and hence she wants Anupamaa to change and live life like a Kapadia.

