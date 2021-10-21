WOW! Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's throwback photo with her brother and mother is unmissable

MUMBAI: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly's rare family photo with her brother and mother from her younger days surfaces on the internet

Rupali Ganguly has been creating waves with her stint in the TV show, Anupamaa. The actress' popularity has soared with the daily soap and several fan clubs keep sharing some wonderful throwbacks and unseen photos and videos of hers.

The recent one doing the rounds on the internet is a family photo where she is seen with her mother and brother in the frame. Interestingly, there's a collage of her family photos - one from her younger days and one that's closer to the present time.

Take a look:

It's not just fans who like to highlight these 'blast from the past' photos on social media, but Rupali also keeps her followers hooked to her account by frequently posting fun photos and videos.

The recent one saw her in an off-shoulder sunny dress. It came as a surprise for her fans who are used to seeing her in a traditional saree on-screen. They showered her with praise in the comments. They called her 'beautiful' and 'lovely'

Rupali is known for playing popular roles on television. She continues to be loved for her role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The cast's recent reunion brought a smile on the face of her fans. While many are anticipating a third season, Rupali told TOI that all of them are too busy for it right now.

