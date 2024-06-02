Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly jets off on a vacation with family to celebrate her wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

She earlier rose to fame with her comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai where she played the role of Mohnisha Sarabhai.

Also Read-WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa

Rupali, who has a massive fan following and loves to share anecdotes about her life, family as well as her shows. The actress who celebrates her 11th wedding anniversary has now jetted off for a vacation to Goa with her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudransh. She shared glimpses on her Instagram page. Take a look;

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



