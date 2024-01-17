Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a mesmerizing new bts from her show, check it out

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

Rupali, who has a massive fan following, has now shared an exciting BTS from the upcoming track of her show where it is snowing and an emotional song is playing in the background.

Check out the video here;

<

In the current track, Anupama has become the chef at Spice and Chutney, where her culinary skill brought her a job. Anuj is excited to meet Anupama soon and likes her food as well.

Anuj and Anupama are really missing each other. Makar Sankranti is celebrated by Anuj and Anupamaa. Anupama and Anuj make the laddu and share it with whoever is there as they celebrate.

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

Also Read- WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.