Wow! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly finds a 'Padosi' in Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer, check it out

The duo have a huge fan following individually and never fail to entertain their fans and keep them updated about their life and work.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly and Sumbul Touqeer are two of the top actresses of Indian Television. The duo are winning hearts with their shows Anupamaa and Kavya respectively. The duo have a huge fan following individually and never fail to entertain their fans and keep them updated about their life and work.

Looks like the duo have become neighbors! Sumbul shared a sweet picture with the Anupamaa actress on her Insta story and wrote, “Aaj Hum Padosi Hai.”

Isn’t this the coolest picture seeing two of India’s top actresses together in one frame?

Let’s hope one day they collaborate on a project together too!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

