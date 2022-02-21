News

WOW! Anupamaa's Vanraj and Nandini are the most adorable duo off-screen

In a video, we see Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini Iyer and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah doing a reel together that is simply unmissable.

By Shraddha Mestry
21 Feb 2022 08:29 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall. 

In a video, we see Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini Iyer and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah doing a reel together that is simply unmissable. Moreover, we can see that they share a good rapport with each other off-screen. Take a look at this video right away. 

Check out the video:  

Anagha has also captioned the reel as ' I love you PAA, thank you for being such an amazing father figure & an amazing mentor. Thank you so my Insta fam for the constant love, your concern, and support #anaghians love you all!!'' 

