WOW! Anupamaa's Vanraj and Nandini are the most adorable duo off-screen

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall.

In a video, we see Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini Iyer and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah doing a reel together that is simply unmissable. Moreover, we can see that they share a good rapport with each other off-screen. Take a look at this video right away.

Check out the video:

Anagha has also captioned the reel as ' I love you PAA, thank you for being such an amazing father figure & an amazing mentor. Thank you so my Insta fam for the constant love, your concern, and support #anaghians love you all!!''

