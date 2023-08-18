Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way

Archana Gautam keeps up her promise that she made to Sajid Khan in this special way and she reveals how she has learnt this from Sajid Khan and Farah Khan praises her memory.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 20:56
Archana

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acting all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

ALSO READ :Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

Now Sajid Khan who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 had a great bond with the actors of the show and post the show also the bond remains the same. '

During the game Archana Gautam had promised Sajid Khan that she would tie him to Rakhi as she takes him as her brother from her heart.

That's when today on Raksha Bandhan she visited his house and ties Rakhi to him.

The video was shared by Sajid's sister Farah Khan where Archana is seen saying that she will come every year and that she will keep her promise as Sajid also keeps all the promises.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana and Sajid Khan share a great bond and it's good to see post the show that things are the same between them.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

 

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam MC Stan Salman Khan Sajid Khan Farah Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 20:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par introduced the term dyslexia to the Indian audiences. The film showcased...
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “Me going to work every day keeps me motivated and that is my ongoing Mantra” Sana Amin Sheikh
MUMBAI: Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been winning the heart of the fans over time with her beautiful characters over...
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the simple story telling so that it would be understood by everyone” Gagan Dev Riar
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Dev Riar is currently grabbing the attention of the fans with his upcoming ott show titled Scam...
Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Audience Verdict! Netizens praise the show, say, "It's so refreshing to see a different panel of judges, happy to see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges and Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host"
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOAH! Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and more Indian celebs who had dyslexia
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gireesh
Exclusive! Vanshaj actor Gireesh Sahdev on working with Puneet Issar, "He does not throw around his seniority and does not compromise in his work."
Kumar
Indian Idol Season 14 : Audience Verdict! Netizens praise the show, say, "It's so refreshing to see a different panel of judges, happy to see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges and Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host"
Samar
Exclusive! Samar Virmani aka Ehsan from Katha Ankahee about his bond with Adnan and the director "If the audience thinks that I'm good, it's only because of them."
Prince Narula
MTV Roadies Season 19 : What! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's fight intensifies gets into a physical fight; Sonu Sood comes to the rescue
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty loses his cool on Shiv Thakare says " This is not Bigg Boss and you cannot use such language on my show take this as a stern warning"
Mohit Sharma
Exclusive! Sab Satrangi's Mohit Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!