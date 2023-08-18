Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acting all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Now Sajid Khan who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 16 had a great bond with the actors of the show and post the show also the bond remains the same. '

During the game Archana Gautam had promised Sajid Khan that she would tie him to Rakhi as she takes him as her brother from her heart.

That's when today on Raksha Bandhan she visited his house and ties Rakhi to him.

The video was shared by Sajid's sister Farah Khan where Archana is seen saying that she will come every year and that she will keep her promise as Sajid also keeps all the promises.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana and Sajid Khan share a great bond and it's good to see post the show that things are the same between them.

