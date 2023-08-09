WOW! Astha Agarwal loved to work with THIS Bollywood sensation on the set of Jawan!

MUMBAI: Astha Agarwal is an actress best known for playing Prathna in the television series Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal, Shubh Aarambh, and Kavach, Imlie, Sapne, and Kaali Shaktiyon Se Ladakpan Ke. In the year 2014, she launched her career with the television series Ek Hasina Thi. She is now portraying Shikha in Ghum Hai Kisiske Pyaar Meiin.

She has also participated in numerous television commercials, and she appeared in Bollywood film with her favourite star and crush, Shah Rukh Khan, in Jawan.

She is an avid user of social media and frequently posts updates there. She shared a photo with her co-star and had a fan moment with her crush, as she previously disclosed.

She discusses her screen timing in the film, working with Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nayanthara. She shared a picture and discussed her first time on a movie screen.

She captioned, “JAWAN .. #my #movie, Such immense pleasure and great honour to face the movie camera first time, for a @iamsrk movie, under the direction of @atlee47 & sharing screen space with the king khan himself, @nayanthara, @whosunilgrover. All this still feels like a dream while writing, but today, I've got my validation on 70 mm screen, in this remarkable movie, which I can call mine too. With overwhelming emotions and high gratitude, I request you all to go watch this magical masterpiece in the movie halls .. #Jawan ! Another proof that #shahrukhkhan is and will always remain the only #Superstar.”

The most anticipated movie of the year, Jawan, opened in theaters on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Thalapathy Vijay, Astha Agarwal, and Sanya Malhotra were among the actors who starred in the movie. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment produced the movie.

