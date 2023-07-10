Wow! Australian cricketer David Warner congratulates Allu Arjun for securing a National award for Pushpa: The Rise

Australian cricketer and former captain of the Australian team David Warner recently congratulated Allu Arjun for getting the National Award for Best Actor for the performance of in his film, Pushpa: The Rise.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 00:47
David

MUMBAI: Australian cricketer and former captain of the Australian team David Warner recently congratulated Allu Arjun for getting the National Award for Best Actor for the performance of in his film, Pushpa: The Rise. 

Also read - Emotional! Shikhar Dhawan’s heartfelt post for son Zoravar after divorce with Aesha will leave you teary eyed

The cricketer shared a picture of Allu Arjun sitting with other award winners like SS Rajamouli, Devi Sri Prasad, and MM Keeravani on his official IG account and tagged the actor with a congratulatory message for him.

The cricketer is widely popular not only for his skills on the cricket field but also for his reels and dance videos he often puts up on his Instagram. The most blown up of his reels were the ones where he was dancing to the tunes of ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ from the movie Puspa itself. 

The player has often displayed himself dancing to the film's tunes and enacting scenes from the film whenever he can, maybe sometimes even on the field.

The massive response to the videos he gets out of doing Allu Arjun videos has garnered him a huge fan following in Telugu-speaking states, as well. 

Whatever it may be, the cricketer is surely being loved for his act of gratitude towards the actor and was quickly taken up as an adornment by the actor’s fans.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun was recently seen attending a party in his honor that was thrown by the actor’s father-in-law, Politician Chandrasekhar Reddy which was attended by many renowned faces of the Telugu film industry.

Moreover, Allu Arjun is packed for his filming for the next part of the film Pushpa, titled Puspa 2: The Rule. The film which will also be directed by Sukumar features an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and many more. 

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Sara Tendulkar sends Shubman Gill special message after his hospitalization following dengue?

The film is expected to be released on Independence Day next year and will be out in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

David Warner Allu Arjun Pushpa the rule Australia Cricket saami saami sports south TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 00:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha starts crying in the rain so no one sees her tears
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhimanyu prays to Lord Shiva for Akshara’s baby’s safety
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Akshara feels guilty about Abhimanyu suffering so much loss because of her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must-Read! From Junooniyatt to Dil Diyaan Gallan, shows allegedly going off air this month!
MUMBAI: Many New TV shows come and go, but only a few manage to grasp the longevity and connect with the audience.  ...
Exclusive! “Mrunal is as smart and cunning as Vaibhav, so she matches with him”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on the upcoming track, Mrunal’s intentions and more
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Kunal comes to know who Tara really is
MUMBAI :Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Amyra
Hottie! Amyra Dastur’s cute and sexy combo in these pictures will make your jaws drop, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Junooniyatt
Must-Read! From Junooniyatt to Dil Diyaan Gallan, shows allegedly going off air this month!
Garvita
Exclusive! “Mrunal is as smart and cunning as Vaibhav, so she matches with him”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on the upcoming track, Mrunal’s intentions and more
Mishkat
Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his experience working with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, "We got along from day one itself"
Shrddha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Shraddha Arya finally speaks on best friend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s game on the show
Vaibhav Gupta
Will Vaibhav Gupta’s rendition of ‘Lagan Lagi’ help him secure a spot in the ‘Top 15’ of Indian Idol Season 14?
India’s Got Talent
Judge of India’s Got Talent, Badshah to sponsor education for members of the Zero Degree Group!