Wow! Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar team up for a project together?

Ayesha and Abhishek both rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 house where Abhishek emerged as the first runner up of the show. Now there are reports doing the rounds that Ayesha and Abhishek might be coming in on a project together.
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.

During the initial days of his stay in Bigg Boss house, he was known as the villain of the house as he used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house.

We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

But he had a major fight with Isha and Samarth when they targeted him with his mental health issue and provoked him to such a level that he slapped Samarth for which he was evicted but he had become a hero outside the house where celebrities, fans and the audience supported him.

His journey can be summed up calling it from a hero to a villain and no wonder he reached the spot of the top two contestants of the show.

ALSO READ  :OMG! Ayesha Khan reveals her future plan says “ I also want to adopt a child”

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

On the other hand, Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui.

She gave out too many personal details about Munawar which had shocked the audience and the fans of the ace comedian.

Even Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

In the show Abhishek and Ayesha really got along and if one remembers she was one of the few ones who has supported the decision of bringing back Abhishek in the house and they really got along well.

As per sources and media reports, Abhishek and Ayesha have signed a project together, not much is known about the project but the fans are excited to watch them together on screen.

Well, this is the first time the two might be working together and they had said in the house that when the show is over the two should work together.

Are you excited to see the two together?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar reveals his feelings the time he was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house to the time he was brought back by Salman Khan

