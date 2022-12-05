WOW! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star is a PROFESSIONAL Hockey player

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started on a grand note last year in September.

Ekta Kapoor wowed everyone with the show's season two after Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer first season became a huge hit.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are playing the lead roles of Ram and Priya in the show.

Apart from them, the makers have roped in some of the most talented actors from the television role to play pivotal roles.

While the show has many senior and experienced actors, they also have a few new faces who have made their small screen debut with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Sneha Namanandi is one of them who got a big break in this show.

She is playing the role of Shivina Kapoor who is Ram's younger stepsister.

Sneha has managed to garner huge praises for her character Shivina in the show.

While she already has a lot of experience in acting in Hindi as well as in the South industry, BALH 2 made her a household name.

Sneha now enjoys a massive fan following and her popularity is only rising with each passing day.

Not many are aware that Sneha had quit her previous profession to pursue acting.

The actress played Hockey for Maharashtra and wanted to be an international hockey player.

However, she quit hockey to pursue acting.

We bet you weren't aware of this interesting fact about Sneha.

