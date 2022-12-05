WOW! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star is a PROFESSIONAL Hockey player

The actress played Hockey for Maharashtra and wanted to be an international hockey player. However, she quit hockey to pursue acting.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:33
WOW! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star is a PROFESSIONAL Hockey player

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started on a grand note last year in September. 

Ekta Kapoor wowed everyone with the show's season two after Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer first season became a huge hit. 

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are playing the lead roles of Ram and Priya in the show. 

Apart from them, the makers have roped in some of the most talented actors from the television role to play pivotal roles. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

While the show has many senior and experienced actors, they also have a few new faces who have made their small screen debut with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

Sneha Namanandi is one of them who got a big break in this show. 

She is playing the role of Shivina Kapoor who is Ram's younger stepsister. 

Sneha has managed to garner huge praises for her character Shivina in the show. 

While she already has a lot of experience in acting in Hindi as well as in the South industry, BALH 2 made her a household name. 

Sneha now enjoys a massive fan following and her popularity is only rising with each passing day. 

Not many are aware that Sneha had quit her previous profession to pursue acting. 

The actress played Hockey for Maharashtra and wanted to be an international hockey player. 

However, she quit hockey to pursue acting. 

We bet you weren't aware of this interesting fact about Sneha. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ooh La La! Sneha Jain is here to bless your feed with her stunning ethnic and western outfits!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
Hotness Alert! Hina Khan oozes beauty as she slays these high-slit dresses!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Nimmo is the perfect aunt of television' Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary opens up on the characters in Swaran Ghar, Bedi brother's bond and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish makes Ranveer go crazy with his ‘tatad tatad’ move
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Woah! Meet Ahlawat tries to oust Meet Hooda, fails as Meet Hooda claims equal rights
MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Latest Video