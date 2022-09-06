Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet. And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made her mark in a shorter span of time.

In this video we see that Banni Chow Home Delivery cast is seen celebrating the success of the show as it is ranked at the second position on TRP. No doubt the show has managed to grab eyeballs with its unique storyline and stellar acting chops the the actors.

Meanwhile, in Rathod's house, Yuvan is dancing after Viraj's persuasion and gets mocked.

Elsewhere, Banni notices her phone ringing and when she picks up Myra shows her Yuvan's condition. Myra further informs Banni how Viraj has done this by taking advantage of Yuvan's longing for Banni.

Hearing this, angry Banni announces that she would grind them like the way she grinds masala.

In Rathod's house, while Manini and Hemant are getting ready in their room, Manini happily tells Hemant that a pleasant surprise is waiting for him downstairs.

