Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Deet inside

 In Rathod's house, while Manini and Hemant are getting ready in their room, Manini happily tells Hemant that a pleasant surprise is waiting for him downstairs.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 17:26
Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  And soon, Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made her mark in a shorter span of time.  

Also read Interesting! This is how Banni Chow Home Delivery's cast is prepping for the scene

In this video we see that Banni Chow Home Delivery cast  is seen celebrating the success of the show as it is ranked at the second position on TRP. No doubt the show has managed to grab eyeballs with its unique storyline and stellar acting chops the the actors. 

Check out the video  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ulka (@ulkagupta)

 


Also read ADORABLE! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Yuvan and Banni get a ship name, Check out

Meanwhile, in Rathod's house, Yuvan is dancing after Viraj's persuasion and gets mocked.

Elsewhere, Banni notices her phone ringing and when she picks up Myra shows her Yuvan's condition. Myra further informs Banni how Viraj has done this by taking advantage of Yuvan's longing for Banni.

Hearing this, angry Banni announces that she would grind them like the way she grinds masala.

In Rathod's house, while Manini and Hemant are getting ready in their room, Manini happily tells Hemant that a pleasant surprise is waiting for him downstairs.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Priyank Tatariya Alpesh Dixit Shefali Singh Pashva Nanda Shashi Sumeet Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 17:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops Kundali Bhagya's Srishti aka Anjum Fakih and Sameer aka Abhishek Kapur hints major twist in the upcoming track, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more
MUMBAI: Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed...
Impressive! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree GROOVING to THIS song of Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan is not to be missed
MUMBAI: With her dance videos, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal has been enthralling the netizens....
Swaran Ghar: Stubborn! Vikram wants to expose Swaran’s truth to Bebe, Swaran cries for everything that the photo ruined
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar visiting the holy places before the release of his movie Samrat...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netize
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
Latest Video