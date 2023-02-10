Wow! Bharti Singh decides to pitch her cooking skills at Shark Tank India season 3, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts

The laughing queen Bharti Singh has a huge fan following in showbiz. She began her career as a comedian and developed a great love for making people smile and laugh. Bharti and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, host shows together, providing the audience with a fun time through programs like Khatra Khatra Khatra.
Bharti

MUMBAI: The laughing queen Bharti Singh has a huge fan following in showbiz. She began her career as a comedian and developed a great love for making people smile and laugh. Bharti and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, host shows together, providing the audience with a fun time through programs like Khatra Khatra Khatra. 

They also document their lives through vlogs on their YouTube channel, keeping fans updated on recent events. Recently, Bharti expressed her desire to enter Shark Tank India.

Bharti in her latest vlog shared her desire to enter into Shark Tank India season 3. With her new podcast becoming popular, she now wants to come into the pitch platform for business. 

She says," Watching entrepreneurs in Shark Tank India making pitches, I'm also thinking that I should also think of a pitch. Nowadays what I'm doing is cooking and everybody loves my cooking, so I'm thinking of pitching for my cooking. With that, I'll open Bharti Da Dhabba."

On the other hand, Harsh jokes that no shark will invest in her idea as she has no sales. Imagine if Bharti decides to join Shark Tank India; it would be truly amazing. In the previous season, the celebrity Parul Gulati introduced her hair extension brand 'Nish' and successfully secured a 1 crore deal from Amit Jain.

About Shark Tank 3, the show is set to be coming in January. This season, students will be also given a chance to pitch their ideas and make it a deal. The sharks are all set to see this season's innovative ideas and vision. The registrations have already started and soon the show will also be out.

Apart from her vlogs, Bharti was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. She was recently seen in India's Best Dancer as a host for one of the episodes with her husband Harsh. Bharti was also seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

