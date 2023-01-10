Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show

MUMBAI: Right now, Bigg Boss 17 is the focus of the reality television world. Beginning on October 15, 2023, Salman Khan will make a comeback on television with a program that is all about drama, emotions, tasks, and masala. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are expected to be among the season's top competitors.

After Smart Jodi, this will be the couple's second reality program. This season of Bigg Boss 17 will include several couples, including Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Priya, Vivek and Khushi Choudhary, and possibly one more. As is well known, since Bigg Boss 13 when SidNaaz became popular, the show has been all about relationships.

Also read:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reportedly intend to bring more than 200 clothes inside the residence. They were informed by a source that the two are shopping furiously for clothing that fits both their sense of style and their level of comfort. Vicky Jain wants two changes every day, while Ankita Lokhande plans to change three times daily.

This record was previously held by Hina Khan. Salman Khan mentioned how she never wore the same outfit again within the home. Before entering the house, Hina Khan is known to have carried over 100 different costumes. In total, she tried on 1,100 different costumes.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will undoubtedly be among the actors on the show with the highest salaries. The actress enjoys a sizable local fan base. Her program Pavitra Rishta is well-known. After the sudden and terrible passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande was once again in the news. She got married to her longtime partner Vicky Jain in 2021. Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande both appear in the same film.

After the show concluded, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's popularity increased. Additionally, they are professionally receiving nice opportunities following the show. On Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, it will be interesting to observe how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain manage to stand out.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife