Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show

After Smart Jodi, this will be the couple's second reality program. This season of Bigg Boss 17 will include several couples, including Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Priya, Vivek and Khushi Choudhary, and possibly one more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 15:45
Hina

MUMBAI: Right now, Bigg Boss 17 is the focus of the reality television world. Beginning on October 15, 2023, Salman Khan will make a comeback on television with a program that is all about drama, emotions, tasks, and masala. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are expected to be among the season's top competitors.

After Smart Jodi, this will be the couple's second reality program. This season of Bigg Boss 17 will include several couples, including Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Priya, Vivek and Khushi Choudhary, and possibly one more. As is well known, since Bigg Boss 13 when SidNaaz became popular, the show has been all about relationships.

Also read:Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reportedly intend to bring more than 200 clothes inside the residence. They were informed by a source that the two are shopping furiously for clothing that fits both their sense of style and their level of comfort. Vicky Jain wants two changes every day, while Ankita Lokhande plans to change three times daily.

This record was previously held by Hina Khan. Salman Khan mentioned how she never wore the same outfit again within the home. Before entering the house, Hina Khan is known to have carried over 100 different costumes. In total, she tried on 1,100 different costumes.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will undoubtedly be among the actors on the show with the highest salaries. The actress enjoys a sizable local fan base. Her program Pavitra Rishta is well-known. After the sudden and terrible passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande was once again in the news. She got married to her longtime partner Vicky Jain in 2021. Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande both appear in the same film.

After the show concluded, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's popularity increased. Additionally, they are professionally receiving nice opportunities following the show. On Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, it will be interesting to observe how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain manage to stand out.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - YuvikaKaran – Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Ankit Gupta MUNAWAR FARUQUI Armaan Malik Mohit Sehgal Sanaya Irani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Hansal Mehta reveals about initially wanting to cast Govinda for Aligarh instead of Manoj Bajpayee
MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Scam 2003. During his recent...
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
MUMBAI: While we love our TV shows and the leading pairs that create magic on-screen, there are times when the on-...
Really! Vicky Kaushal loves Jawan and Gadar 2, but calls this film ‘Bakwaas’
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and in-demand actors in Bollywood today, has played a wide variety of...
What! From Katrina Kaif to Rubina Dilaik, pregnancy rumors of actresses that went viral before their actual announcements
MUMBAI: Once actresses tie the knot with their sweethearts, rumors begin whether they are expecting or not. These day,...
Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars
MUMBAI:  One of the most-watched television programs, Anupamaa, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its...
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone
MUMBAI: In India, people have judgments based on skin color. But did you realize that the entertainment sector...
Recent Stories
Hansal
Shocking! Hansal Mehta reveals about initially wanting to cast Govinda for Aligarh instead of Manoj Bajpayee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
What! From Rupali Ganguly- Sudhanshu Pandey to Hina Khan-Karan Mehra, these TV’s most loved couple and their cold wars
Anupamaa
Wow! Anupamaa: A glimpse into the real-life family members of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Other stars
Sumbul
Shocking! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Hina Khan: 8 TV actresses who faced criticism over their dark skin tone
Nimrit
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’
Dancer
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced
Kirti Nagpure
International Coffee Day: Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure shares how coffee make her daily life better