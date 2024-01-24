Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma receives a special gift from Tehelka! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most controversial shows on television. The show is in its final week and now the countdown of the show has already begun.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt was a celebrity couple who participated in the show and the two have been evicted. Also, YouTuber and influencer Tehelka has been evicted from the controversial reality show.

Also Read:Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”

Well, Tehelka and Aishwarya have had a good relationship inside the house and there were not many conflicts.

Now that they are out of the house, they all had a reunion night and all of the housemates looked happy and spent a gala evening together recently. Now, Tehelka gifted Aishwarya a set of three hoodies and the latter seemed to be very happy on receiving the gifts. She took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her hoodies and thank Tehleka for the same.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Vicky Jain has been evicted and Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara and Arun are the top five contestants who have entered the finale week. Bigg Boss will finally make the journey video of the contestants where they will get to see how they have performed in the show and the kind of graph they have had.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show? Let us know in the comments below.

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mannara Chopra breaks down as media targets her and calls her hypocrite

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.