WOW! BIGG BOSS15: Karan Kundra Confesses he is Possessive! Tejaswi Prakash trends on Twitter!

MUMBAI: One of the most talked-about things on Bigg Boss 15 is the relationship between Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash. They are going through a rough patch. During yesterday's episode, Shamita Shetty had a discussion with Karan Kundrra about Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita felt that tejaswi was very insecure about other people winning against her.

Tejaswi was trying to poke fun at them firstly by standing near the sink in the kitchen listening to the conversation and when they went out, Tejasswi then came and asked if they were talking about her. Shamita left the conversation mid-way after telling them she can’t talk in the presence of Tejasswi because she doesn’t listen.

Rashami thought Tejasswi was insecure about Karan in an earlier episode. She had told Tejasswi that she would stay away from Karan. Ultimately, they resolved the issue. There is a video clip going viral on Twitter in which Karan admits to being possessive of Tejasswi. Talking to Nishat Bhat, he is told it's because Tejasswi is 8 years younger than him.

I’m possessive about teja wali clip.. also why did these aunties come? #tejran pic.twitter.com/3RhchsUDJK — Tejran (@FTWRUBINA14) December 15, 2021

There has been a reaction from fans. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Looks like shamita & rashmi are on mission to break Teja. These days two r always where kk is especially when Teja near by ...so stupid of them "immature" — escritor.anu (@anu_escritor) December 15, 2021

#KaranKundrra is always possesive over #TejasswiPrakash & often jealous when she talks to sm1 for a long time be it with Vishal Nishant Pratik or any1,he feels threatned from & the 1 time Teja was jealous & said smthng he totally dismissed her.Not done #TejRan #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Princy Sahu(@Princy_Sahu_) December 15, 2021

Karan and Tejaswi’s Relationship has been going through some troubled times recently, maybe it’s the pressure of the Finale but we hope they sort it out!

