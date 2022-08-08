WOW! Celebration time on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly going through a lot of drama.

While Ram and Priya have come together for the former's business deal.

Things went haywire several times between them.

Ram's bond with Pihu witnessed several ups and downs.

Although Priya always wanted Ram and Pihu to bond well, Nandini was very scared that if Ram comes to know about Pihu's truth, Priya will once again be back in his life.

Amid all the drama going on, the makers are showing some heartwarming and romantic moments between Ram and Priya.

While a lot of drama is going on-screen, the cast is having a gala time off-screen.

Several pictures and videos from the sets are shared by the actors of the show.

There was news about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air soon.

And now, it seems the star cast has already started early celebrations before they finally wrap up the show.

Nakuul Mehta has shared a picture from the sets which shows that the cast is making the most of it in their lst shooting days.

Take a look:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has an ensemble star cast where each and every actor managed to win everyone's heart with their amazing performance.

The viewers are surely going to miss the show.

