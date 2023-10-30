WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent

MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.

She became a household name for her character Guddan and her career reached sky high.

Apart from showing off her acting skills in TV shows, music videos and movies, Kanika also showed off her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

She was also seen in Roohaniyat opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Kanika has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time.

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAIN! Kanika Mann shares her health update with fans after being unwell ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 launch and we can't keep calm

The actress is quite talented and her work is proof.

We came across an old audition video which proves that she was always meant to be on camera.

Take a look:

Kanika is currently seen in Colors' show Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh.

She is playing the role of Tara in the popular drama series which was recently launched.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason