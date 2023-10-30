WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent

Kanika is currently seen in Colors' show Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. She is playing the role of Tara in the popular drama series which was recently launched.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:08
Kanika Mann

MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.

She became a household name for her character Guddan and her career reached sky high. 

Apart from showing off her acting skills in TV shows, music videos and movies, Kanika also showed off her daredevil avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

She was also seen in Roohaniyat opposite Arjun Bijlani. 

Kanika has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time. 

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAIN! Kanika Mann shares her health update with fans after being unwell ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 launch and we can't keep calm

The actress is quite talented and her work is proof. 

We came across an old audition video which proves that she was always meant to be on camera. 

Take a look:

Kanika is currently seen in Colors' show Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh. 

She is playing the role of Tara in the popular drama series which was recently launched. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Amazing! Kanika Mann's fans send her a lot of love for THIS reason

Colors Chand Jalne Laga Kanika Mann Roohaniyat Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Rocky Mental Amrika My Dream Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 16:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.She...
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is...
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a...
Vanshaj: Finally! Vidur reveals Shobhana killed Prem
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Kavya: Oh No! Kavya and Adhiraj face challenges, Gets trapped in Kammo’s plan, Angry villagers gather in protest
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Suchanti
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
Shark Tank India 3
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
Tannaz
Exclusive! Tannaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fahmaan Khan
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Only three contestants nominated for this week; one of them to say “Goodbye” this weekend