KYA BAAT HAIN! Kanika Mann shares her health update with fans after being unwell ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 launch and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann who became a household name for her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently in the news for various reasons.

The actress' fans couldn't keep calm when they came to know that she is all set to participate in Colors' upcoming adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

We have all seen a bubbly side of Kanika but fans are now eagerly waiting to see the daredevil side of hers.

While a grand launch was recently organized for the show, fans missed Kanika at the event.

A picture of Kanika had surfaced on social media where she was on medication after her health deteriorated.

The diehard fans of the actress thought that she is no more a part of the show.

However, two days after the show's launch, Kanika has finally given an update on her health via social media.

Kanika took to her social media to announce that she is perfectly fine now.

She also thanked the fans for all the constant love and support.

Furthermore, Kanika was also gifted some precious things from her fans and one of it was a gold pendent that the actress wore.

However, she also urged her fans to not gift her such expensive things.

Kanika also showed the other gifts she received from the fans who wished her a speedy recovery.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Kanika is on the verge of recovery before she heads off to South Africa.

Here's wishing Kanika Mann a speedy recovery and all the very best for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

