Wow! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together to celebrate daughter Ziana's 2nd birthday

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go.

The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other.

Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past are now officially divorced.

Today, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana turns 2, and the couple has come together to celebrate their daughter's special day in a grand way. Take a look at the celebrations -

Indeed, the trio look very happy and it is heartwarming to watch Charu and Rajeev come together for their daughter's happiness.

Parents can do anything for the their children, and nothing can stop them from showering all the love and happiness to their child.

