Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms divorce with Charu Asopa, says “couldn't hold on to each other…”

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past are now officially divorced. Rajeev shared a picture on social media and captioned it, “There is no goodbye. Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 16, 2019.

Rajeev had previously said, “For everyone's well-being, their peace of mind is important, especially if they have children. It's important that Ziana sees good things around her, she should see both of us happy.”

Charu continues to be in cordial terms with Rajeev and his family. She is extremely close to Rajeev’s sister, actress Susmita Sen and looks up to her.

