Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms divorce with Charu Asopa, says “couldn't hold on to each other…”

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past are now officially divorced.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 17:14
Rajeev Sen

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

Also Read- Aww- Charu Asopa looks happy and peaceful as she poses with her entire family, patches up with mother and sister

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past are now officially divorced. Rajeev shared a picture on social media and captioned it, “There is no goodbye. Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our  daughter.”

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 16, 2019. 

Rajeev had previously said, “For everyone's well-being, their peace of mind is important, especially if they have children. It's important that Ziana sees good things around her, she should see both of us happy.”

Also Read- AWW! Charu Asopa spends quality time with family in Delhi

Charu continues to be in cordial terms with Rajeev and his family. She is extremely close to Rajeev’s sister, actress Susmita Sen and looks up to her. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Indiaforums

Charu Asopa Baalveer JiJi Maa Mere Angne Mein Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen TV news Karan Mehra Bade Achhe Lagte Hain TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai and Virat lose their lives while trying to save their children
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Bitter! Surilii gets targetted, Damayanti misunderstands
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Maratha’s Mandir Cinema’s Manoj Desai joins the celebration of Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal Special on India’s Best Dancer 3
MUMBAI: Witness the magic of cinema come alive this weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Damayanti missing from the table, Surilii's gives a suggestion
MUMBAI :  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiv Thakare
Wow! Shiv Thakare to join Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in Roadies Karm Ya Kaand
Maratha
Maratha’s Mandir Cinema’s Manoj Desai joins the celebration of Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal Special on India’s Best Dancer 3
future of dance
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner
Saniya for her next music video
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
Gary Lu selected for this new season joins Prince Narula’
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group