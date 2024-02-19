Wow: Check out Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s reels that are too cute to handle!

Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Telly Town.

Both the celebrities are pure couple goals. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other and were painting the town red with their love. Aishwarya and Neil got hitched soon after they met and have been each other’s support system.

They participated in Bigg Boss 17 where they seemed to have a lot of fights till the extent that their relationship was termed as toxic but they knew each other well and understood each other that they emerged stronger. Now that they are out of the house, they keep sharing fun reels which prove that they are couple who are meant to be with each other.

Neil and Aishwarya look endearing, isn’t it?

Neil and Aishwarya’s ‘moye moye’ special

Here is another funny reel by them

Here is a festive reel that they churned out

Here comes a hilarious reel from their kitty which is sure to tickle your funny bones

Aren’t their reels too cute to handle?

Also Read: Woah! Neil Bhatt cautions his fans about a fake account on X which is impersonating him

 

Latest Videos
