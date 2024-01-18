Woah! Neil Bhatt cautions his fans about a fake account on X which is impersonating him

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The love story of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is dreamy and Bollywood in all its essence. The couple had just started work on their show, where they met and fell in love!

Neil Bhatt has always been the leading star of many hit shows, his talents are boundless, and turns out that Neil is setting out for yet another major adventure.

Bigg Boss 17 has begun with a bang and while the show’s new concept is fascinating Neil and Aishwarya have participated in the show as a couple.

Shockingly, Neil Bhatt uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a fake account has been created on the platform, impersonating him. He cautions his fans about the same, asking them to be careful.

This is not my account on “X” app. Please be careful before you follow this account pic.twitter.com/XzGMPUb2Xv — Neil Bhatt (@neilbhatt4) January 18, 2024

He was evicted from the reality show a few days back, and his wife even before that.

