Wow! Check out Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner up Abhishek Malhan’s new home as his mother gives a tour

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning.

Though Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favorite.

Now the actor had brought a new home and many times on his mother’s YouTube channel he did show a certain part of his unfurnished part of his house.

But now his house is fully furnished and his mother gave a glimpse of the house.

ALSO READ -Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

She showed the basement where they have a huge swimming pool and bar space with a hot shower bathroom and they have also attached AC in these areas so that the guest doesn’t feel hot.

They also have built a home theatre with recliner’s chairs and have given the space an entire look of Inox.

His mother also shows the beautiful kitchen and how it's divided into wet and dry parts.

Abhishek’s sister also gifts her mother a dinner set that is purchased from Turkey and the entire décor gives a feel of gold of 24 karats

His mother also reveals that this kitchen is way bigger than the previous one and they have built a special place to have breakfast and the rule if they don’t sit and eat together then they will not get food.

The drawing area is huge with big sofa sets and the lights are very antique and unique.

All four rooms of Abhishek, his brother – sister and parents are really huge and the interiors are really beautiful.

They have given the biggest room to their loving daughter Prerna and her family and even the interiors of her room are really beautiful.

They have also stuck a beautiful 3D wallpaper on the wall and it looks gorgeous.

Abhishek’s home is devoted to Lord Krishna and Radha and they have a beautiful photo which is gorgeous when the lights are on and one can see the photo.

On the second floor they also have a small room and the interiors are really rich and beautiful.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek’s house is not less than a dream house for anyone and with a lot of hardwork and dedication he has built it.

For more news from the world of movies, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more