Wow: Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora’s NET WORTH!

He has had quite a journey on television and is a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. The actor plays the role of Ishaan in the show and is extremely loved for his acting chops, his deft of talent and his chemistry with his co-actors.

Today, let us have a look at Shakti’s net worth.

According to reports, Shakti is not only an actor but an anchor too. He is a graduate in Commerce and along with that holds a degree in tourism and travels also. He loves playing carom, reading and travelling and has two sisters. Photography has become a new passion for Shakti Arora.

Shakti Arora’s estimated net worth as of today is apparently Rs. 34 crores.

Shakti, is not only famous for his stint on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but is renowned for his role as Jigar in Star Plus’ show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Arora is famous for his portrayal of Onir Dutt in The Zee TV soap show Pavitra Rishta. He is also renowned for his role as Ranveer Kailash Waghela on the Colors TV series Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

On the work front, apart from his stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he will also be seen shooting for a music album with beautiful actress Aparna Dixit.

