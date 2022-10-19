WOW! Check out Nakuul Mehta spending quality time with family away from home; wife Jankee captures the beautiful moment

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television. He has been winning hearts ever since he debuted as an actor 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

Nakuul is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and is being immensely loved by the audience.

The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from their life. People love to know what is going on and what the actors are doing when they are not shooting.

Nakuul Mehta is currently on a beautiful getaway with his family in Kashmir. He has been sharing amazing glimpses from the trip but here is the most beautiful one.

Nakuul’s wife Jankee shared an amazing moment with Nakuul and their son with the sunset in the background.

While Jankee wrote, “Kashimir” with a heart, Nakuul shared it by saying, “sun set with son set”.

Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been doing exceptionally well. The chemistry Nakuul and Disha share as Ram and Priya is immensely loved. According to the latest plot, Ram has learnt the truth about Ishaan and is determined to set everything right. He decides to know the reason why Priya did what she did.

He will soon find out how Nandini blackmailed Priya and how Shubham and Nandini don’t wish him well and have used him over the years.

