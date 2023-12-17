Wow! Check out THIS person once worked as a soap salesman to Peon, created India's most popular TV show ever; Know here who!

He introduced Arun Govil as 'Ram' and boosted Deepika Chikhlia to the status of a home goddess by casting her as 'Sita' on television. Even though Ramanand Sagar, who gifted us with a plethora of unforgettable shows, is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the hearts of millions.
MUMBAI: It was Ramanand Sagar who made those kinds of shows that, even after a long time, people talk about. Numerous celebrities' lives have been influenced by Ramanand Sagar, who has a wonderful understanding of the cinema and can instantly match the role of an actor just by glancing at him. He introduced Arun Govil as 'Ram' and boosted Deepika Chikhlia to the status of a home goddess by casting her as 'Sita' on television. Even though Ramanand Sagar, who gifted us with a plethora of unforgettable shows, is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the hearts of millions.

Coming from an ordinary household, Ramanand Sagar's humble beginnings led him to become a television legend known for his lovely stories on screen. His early years were marked by challenges. You you aware that he sometimes worked as a peon and at times sold soap just to make ends meet?

In Lahore, on December 29, 1917, Ramanand Sagar was born. Chandramouli Chopra was his name at birth. His grandfather moved to Kashmir with his family after leaving Peshawar. He eventually rose to the rank of city town council member. Ramanand's mother died when he was five years old. Ramanand Sagar was adopted by his childless maternal uncle when he was very small. After adopting him, the maternal uncle renamed his nephew Ramanand Sagar from Chandramouli.

Ramanand Sagar himself has said, "My childhood was not easy even in my maternal uncle's house." Ramanand Sagar enjoyed writing and reading a lot. He never stopped studying, day or night. To make ends meet, Ramanand worked as a peon, a truck cleaner, a helper in a goldsmith's shop, and a soap salesman.

He said, "I was fond of reading and writing and I used to invest whatever I earned from this work in my studies." Ramanand Sagar is a writer of 2 plays, 4 stories, 1 novel, and 32 short stories. In addition, he was editor of the Daily Milap, which was widely read daily in Punjab. This was the initial way of Ramanand Sagar's recognition. As a clapper boy in movies, he began to work. He then held a position at Prithvi Theatre as an assistant stage manager. Ramanand Sagar wrote the story and screenplay for Raj Kapoor's film Barsaat.

The 1968 film 'Ankhen' won the Best Director Award for Ramanand Sagar. Aside from movies, Ramanand Sagar produced Ramayana in 1987, and he quickly became well-known worldwide. Television shows that are still popular today include 'Luv Kush,' 'Alif Laila,' 'Shri Krishna,' 'Sai Baba,' and 'Jai Ganga Maiya,' all of which were made by Ramanand.

