WOW! Check out Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan's new PROFESSION on the sets of Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Pravisht seems to have decided to now go behind the camera after conquering several hearts with his performance on-screen as an actor.

MUMBAI : Star Plus has rolled out so many amazing TV shows in the past few months. Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of them. 

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles. 

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

The viewers are in love with Pravisht and Ulka's fresh new pairing. 

The show has recently witnessed a dramatic wedding track while the upcoming track is gearing up for major drama during Banni's muh dikhayi. 

Amid all the drama going on, the viewers see how the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets. 

We all know that actors often portray a variety of roles at work. 

Well, Pravisht seems to have decided to now go behind the camera after conquering several hearts with his performance on-screen as an actor. 

One of Pravisht's co-stars Parvati Sehgal caught the actor as he takes over the camera and turns the DOP.

Take a look:

Parvati went on to caption the picture by referring to Pravisht as an all-rounder. 

The actor also reshared the story of Paravti on his social media. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

The drama series is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

