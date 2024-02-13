Wow! Check out the first look of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s upcoming project

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She even was part of Bigg Boss 11. Looks like her fans will see her with another Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

The duo individually have a huge fan following and are now coming together for a new project. The duo are currently in Kolkata for the shoot of their project. Check out the glimpses here;

Don’t the two look simply adorable together?

Earlier Hina too had shared some glimpses of Kolkata and her shoot, check it out;

Hina was last seen in the film Country of Blind while Munawar recently won Bigg Boss season 17.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.