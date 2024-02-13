Wow! Check out the first look of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s upcoming project

Looks like her fans will see her with another Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 13:50
Munawar

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more. She even was part of Bigg Boss 11. Looks like her fans will see her with another Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Also Read-Oh No! Hina Khan is hospitalized for this shocking reason; shares an update for fans

The duo individually have a huge fan following and are now coming together for a new project. The duo are currently in Kolkata for the shoot of their project. Check out the glimpses here;

Don’t the two look simply adorable together? 

Earlier Hina too had shared some glimpses of Kolkata and her shoot, check it out;

What are your thoughts on Hina and Munawar’s collaboration? Tell us in the comments below.

Hina was last seen in the film Country of Blind while Munawar recently won Bigg Boss season 17.

Also Read-Lol! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui explains whose hand he was holding in the previous Instagram post and it will leave you in splits

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bigg boss 17 Mannara Chopra Ankita Lokhande Karan Mehra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 13:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Sad! Imlie left heartbroken as Agastya falls down the cliff
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Wow! Check out the first look of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s upcoming project
MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as...
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and we see great lineups of the actor for the year 2024, all eyes are now for...
Anupama: OH NO! Anupama refuses to come back to Anuj; Shruti comes to know the truth
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to...
Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and got along like a house on fire. The two...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia
Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Exciting! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Sheeba Akashdeep shares the eye-catching upcoming twist of the show, check it out
Gouri Tonnk
Wow! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Gouri Tonnk gives a glimpse of what the show's 'night shoot' looks like, check it out
Aman Gupta
Wow! Shark Tank India 3 judge Aman Gupta's candid video with wife shows what happens when real sharks arrive
Krushna
Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek reveals why he doesn’t accept the offer of Bigg Boss; talks about the contestant who deserved to win season 17 of the show