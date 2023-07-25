WOW! Check out the JAW-DROPPING paychecks of the leading ladies of EKta Kapoor's Naagin series

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has entertained the viewers with some amazing TV shows for years.

The daily soap queen is known for launching some great talent in the television industry that has gone on to become big stars.

Among all the successful shows that Ekta has produced so far, the Naagin series is one such project that has been extremely popular.

It has become a ritual that every year Ekta brings the new season of Naagin with some known and new faces.

The previous season of Naagin was a huge hit and now, fans are all set for the new season soon.

Naagin is one such show that has given a boost to the career of many actors and actresses.

While the female leads were the major highlight of the show, their Naagin look was always the talk of the town.

The makers have invested a lot of time, effort, creativity and money to make these Naagins look quite different and glamorous with each season.

So, let's take a look at the paychecks of the Naagins so far:

1. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi bagged the show immediately after Bigg Boss 15. As per reports, the actress has charged a whopping 2 lacs for one episode.

2. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's career saw a huge rise post Naagin. The actress was already very popular for her role in Ishqbaaaz. Reportedly, Surbhi also charged 50,000 for her stint in Naagin 5.

3. Nia Sharma

The hottie played the lead in Naagin 4. Nia's performance was hailed in Naagin and so was her chemistry with Vijayendra Kumeria. As per sources, Nia charged 40,000 per episode for this show.

4. Surbhi Jyoti

She was seen as Naagin Bela in season 3. Surbhi was praised for her stunning looks and amazing performance in the show. As per sources, Surbhi charged 60,000 rupees for one episode.

5. Mouni Roy

She became an overnight star with her stint in Naagin season 1 and 2. The actress won hearts with her sizzling chemistry with Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra. The bong beauty charged between one to two lacs per episode.

With Naagin 7 being the talk of the town, there are reports that Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary will be portraying the lead role.

If reports are true then she will also be charging a staggering amount for playing Naagin.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

