Wow! Check out the top five best show of Jennifer Winget as she gears up for her new OTT release Raisinghani vs Raisinghani

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following.

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum Kuch Naa Kahoand made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002.

Then the actress was seen as a grown up in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye.

And while she has excelled in all the roles she has ever taken on, her breakthrough was her role as Maya in Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2 where she essayed a negative role for the first time and won the hearts of the audience.

Jennifer, who made her OTT debut with the ALT Balaji series Code M and soon she would be seen in SonyLiv new show Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

The actress is so talented that if she gets a good project in the movies she can really make her name in the industry as she is considered as one of the best actresses of the television industry.

Today we bring you five best shows of Jennifer Winget that made her a household name:

1. Dill Mill Gayye as Dr. Riddhima Gupta

Dill Mill Gayye was Jennifer’s first youth show where she connected with the youth fans and she entered the show mid – way but her character Dr. Ridhima was loved by the audience and still remembered by the fans.

2. Saraswatichandra as Kumud Desai

Jennifer’s role as Kumud Desai as desi girl was loved by the audience. It was the first show with the ace producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her pair with Gautam Rode became the most loved pair on television and she has won many awards for her performance as Kumud for the best actress.

3. Bepannaah as Zoya Siddiqui

The role of Zoya was also appreciated by the audience and her chemistry with Harshad Chopda became a craze among the audience and the fans loved to see them together.

4. Beyhadh 1 and 2 as Maya Jaisingh

This is one role that Jennifer would be remembered in history as it was the first time she essayed a negative role on screen and something so different until now it's considered as one of her best performances and she had almost won all the awards for best actress/ negative for the show.

5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

The role of the grown up Sneha Bajaj was played by Jennifer and this was her first big show as a grown up where she was noticed and she became a known personality. She is still remembered for her role as Sneha Bajaj.

Well, there is no doubt that Jennifer is one of the best actresses we have in the industry and she has given some memorable performances for the fans and audiences.

