WOW! Check out what's common between Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Banni Chow Home Delivery's Ulka Gupta

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Ulka Gupta play the lead role in the tv show Imlie and Banni Chow Home Delivery become best friends in the tinsel town.

Sumbul-ulka

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Ulka Gupta play the lead role in the tv show Imlie and Banni Chow Home Delivery become best friends in the tinsel town. As we saw their stellar performances in the show they share quite similar things oncreen. Take a look at this video to see amazing edit made by one of their fan which is super amazing. 

Check out the video   

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has built a name for herself in the world of television. She was first seen in Jodha Akbar Mehtab. She later worked in series such as Chandragupta Maurya, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Waaris. Most importantly, she got her breakthrough in the movie Article 15, which also stars Ayushmaan Khuranna. Sumbul has played a variety of roles throughout her career.

On the other hand, Ulka Gupta has been ruling the hearts of the  audiences ever since her performance as the young Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani on Zee TV. She also made her Tollywood debut in the movie Andhra Pori, in which she played the lead character Prashanti. She additionally appeared in the Telugu movie Rudhramadevi. With her flawless acting abilities, she has won over admirers on shows like Saat Phere, Khelti Hai Zindagi, Aankh Micholi, and others.

